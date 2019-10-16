UrduPoint.com
Pro-Kurdish Activists Disrupt German Cabinet's Press Briefing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Pro-Kurdish activists interrupted a weekly briefing by the German cabinet on Wednesday by storming the press conference hall in Berlin, a Sputnik correspondent said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Pro-Kurdish activists interrupted a weekly briefing by the German cabinet on Wednesday by storming the press conference hall in Berlin, a Sputnik correspondent said.

A dozen intruders, most of them women, entered the hall carrying banners that accused the German government of letting Turkey engage in "ethnic cleansing" in northern Syria.

The protesters held up placards that identified them as members of the RiseUp4Rojava and Women Defend Rojava pressure groups, which campaign for a Kurdish autonomous state known as Rojava.

Police escorted them out of the building.

RiseUp4Rojava then called for a rally on Friday outside the offices of German automotive giants Daimler and Volkswagen. These companies were reportedly singled out because Daimler had been supplying Turkey with military vehicles, while Volkswagen had mulled building a plant in Turkey.

Turkey launched a military operation last week in Syria's Kurdish-majority northeast in a bid to push the Kurdish militia from its border and create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees can be resettled.

