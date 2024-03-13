Open Menu

Pro-Kyiv Militias Urge Civilians To Flee Russian Border Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Pro-Kyiv militias urge civilians to flee Russian border cities

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Russian volunteer forces fighting alongside Kyiv on Wednesday urged civilians to flee Belgorod and Kursk, threatening large-scale attacks on military targets in the Russian border cities.

Groups of volunteer fighters, made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin, said this week they had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and captured a village in the Russian border region of Kursk.

"We are forced to inflict shelling on military positions that are stationed in the cities of Belgorod and Kursk," said three groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and Sibir.

"We call on the local authorities to preserve human lives and begin evacuating the cities of Kursk and Belgorod," they added in a joint statement.

Moscow denied that the fighters had made ground this week, and later posted a statement alleging it had repelled all incursions.

The Ukraine-based militias -- made up of Russian citizens who oppose Moscow's invasion and have taken up arms for Kyiv -- have claimed to be behind previous incursions into Russian territory.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kursk Belgorod Border All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

6 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

3 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

17 hours ago

More Stories From World