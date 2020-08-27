UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Lukashenko Rally Takes Place In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pro-Lukashenko Rally Takes Place in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A rally in support of the current Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, took place in Minsk on Thursday near the "Belarus" department store, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally, dubbed "Women for unity and peace" began near the department store at about 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT). Demonstrators set up a stage with speakers used by local lawmakers and ordinary people to address the gathering.

Participants chanted "for Belarus" and "for Batka [colloquial for leader]." Many carried small flags with state symbols. The rally concluded with participants singing the national hymn.

The event proceeded peacefully and later dispersed.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

In response, supporters of Lukashenko staged their own rallies to show their support for the Belarusian leader.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Interior Ministry Died Minsk Belarus August Women Event Unity Foods Limited P

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State discuss ..

36 minutes ago

Mobile service remained suspended in Quetta

21 minutes ago

Frans Hals Painting 'Two Laughing Boys' Stolen Aga ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits testing facility for s ..

36 minutes ago

5 killed, 10 houses collapse in rains, floods : Co ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.