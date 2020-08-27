Pro-Lukashenko Rally Takes Place in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A rally in support of the current Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, took place in Minsk on Thursday near the "Belarus" department store, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally, dubbed "Women for unity and peace" began near the department store at about 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT). Demonstrators set up a stage with speakers used by local lawmakers and ordinary people to address the gathering.

Participants chanted "for Belarus" and "for Batka [colloquial for leader]." Many carried small flags with state symbols. The rally concluded with participants singing the national hymn.

The event proceeded peacefully and later dispersed.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

In response, supporters of Lukashenko staged their own rallies to show their support for the Belarusian leader.