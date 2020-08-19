UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Lukashenko Rally Takes Places In Belarus' Gomel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pro-Lukashenko Rally Takes Places in Belarus' Gomel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) A rally in support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took place in the city of Gomel, a bystander told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The city's Sovetskaya street and several adjacent ones were blocked for the rally. On stage, people were reading poetry and summing up the results of the Belarusian leadership's activity.

In the end, the participants lit up lanterns, sang the country's national anthem, and then marched toward the eternal flame, unfurling a large national flag. The participants laid flowers to the flame and dispersed.

Meanwhile, the country's opposition held a less flashy event nearby.

A similar rally also occurred in the Mogilev city.

The pro-government rallies are being held in response to a wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election, in which Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Two protesters have died

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Vote Died Reading Belarus Event Opposition

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

50 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

16 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

51 minutes ago

US Creates Group Co-Chaired by Microsoft to Apply ..

16 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.