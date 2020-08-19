Pro-Lukashenko Rally Takes Places in Belarus' Gomel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) A rally in support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took place in the city of Gomel, a bystander told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The city's Sovetskaya street and several adjacent ones were blocked for the rally. On stage, people were reading poetry and summing up the results of the Belarusian leadership's activity.

In the end, the participants lit up lanterns, sang the country's national anthem, and then marched toward the eternal flame, unfurling a large national flag. The participants laid flowers to the flame and dispersed.

Meanwhile, the country's opposition held a less flashy event nearby.

A similar rally also occurred in the Mogilev city.

The pro-government rallies are being held in response to a wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election, in which Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Two protesters have died.