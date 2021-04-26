Pro-Opposition Forces Capture Areas Near Presidential Palace in Mogadishu - Reports

Pro-opposition forces have seized control over areas surrounding the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu during an ongoing assault on the city, the news website Garowe Online reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Pro-opposition forces have seized control over areas surrounding the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu during an ongoing assault on the city, the news website Garowe Online reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day the country's prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, called for dialogue to resolve the latest political crisis. The UN mission to the country made a similar plea regarding the situation in the capital.

According to the news outlet, military vehicles could be seen on the city's main streets this morning.

Meanwhile, the Goobjoog News website reports that several universities have shut down owing to the violence in the capital.

On Sunday, Somalian armed forces supporting the opposition seized several key areas in northern Mogadishu in the wake of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed granting himself two more years in office earlier in the month.

The country has been struggling to restore political instability since the early 1990s, when a civil war erupted between clan-based armed groups. There are de facto self-controlled breakaway regions in the country's north and east, while the internationally recognized Federal government in Mogadishu controls the center and south.