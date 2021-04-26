UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Opposition Forces Capture Areas Near Presidential Palace In Mogadishu - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

Pro-Opposition Forces Capture Areas Near Presidential Palace in Mogadishu - Reports

Pro-opposition forces have seized control over areas surrounding the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu during an ongoing assault on the city, the news website Garowe Online reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Pro-opposition forces have seized control over areas surrounding the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu during an ongoing assault on the city, the news website Garowe Online reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day the country's prime minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, called for dialogue to resolve the latest political crisis. The UN mission to the country made a similar plea regarding the situation in the capital.

According to the news outlet, military vehicles could be seen on the city's main streets this morning.

Meanwhile, the Goobjoog News website reports that several universities have shut down owing to the violence in the capital.

On Sunday, Somalian armed forces supporting the opposition seized several key areas in northern Mogadishu in the wake of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed granting himself two more years in office earlier in the month.

The country has been struggling to restore political instability since the early 1990s, when a civil war erupted between clan-based armed groups. There are de facto self-controlled breakaway regions in the country's north and east, while the internationally recognized Federal government in Mogadishu controls the center and south.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Vehicles Mogadishu Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

29 minutes ago

Over 25,000 patents registered at end of 2020: Min ..

44 minutes ago

Spanish minister sent red-stained knife

4 minutes ago

CDA to replace skylights at Faisal Mosque

4 minutes ago

German firms file anti-trust complaint against App ..

4 minutes ago

Chad junta names interim prime minister a week aft ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.