Pro-Palestine Activists Again Target Israeli Arms Factory In UK

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pro-Palestine Activists Again Target Israeli Arms Factory in UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Pro-Palestine activists targeted on Monday for the sixth time this year an Israeli arms factory in England, in another attempt to press the UK government to shut down the production of weapons that the group said are being tested and used against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The Palestine Action group said in a statement that the members of their organization have occupied the Elbit Systems Ferranti factory in Oldham, Greater Manchester, manufacturing specialist military products and technology, including components for Israeli drones and battle tanks.

Some protesters have locked onto the facility´s gates, while others who managed to enter the site smashed windows and covered the premises with blood-red paint.

"The activists currently occupying the Elbit Ferranti factory have once again shown the power of direct action against Israeli oppression.

While Western governments continue to side with the oppressors, and while media attention in Palestinian suffering has dwindled, Palestinians are still exposed to daily brutality, starvation, apartheid and death. These activists are bravely standing against this injustice - and we will continue to do so until Elbit is shut down," a Palestine Action spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Founded in August, 2020, the direct-action group, which in June targeted the London headquarters of the real estate firm LaSalle for being Elbit's landlord, has announced that its campaign to shut down the Israeli arms company will continue to escalate and expand in scope, reaching all those "complicit in, and profiting from" Elbit's arms and technology.

