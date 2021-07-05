LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Palestine Action activists on Monday occupied the offices of a UK property firm in Birmingham running the premises of a military drone factory owned by Israel's arms giant Elbit Systems in Shenstone, England, to press home demand for the closure of the Israeli company's facilities in the United Kingdom.

"This morning, Vine Property Management in Birmingham was taken over and shut down by Palestine Action, with the action calling for an end to the firm's continued facilitation of Elbit Systems and, by extension, of Israeli war crimes," the movement said in a statement.

The activists stormed the site at 06:00 BST (05:00 GMT), chained the gates of the site shut, sprayed walls in blood-red-paint and occupied the roof of the building to prevent any operations.

"If you dance with the devil, you're gonna get burned ” If you profit from setting Gaza ablaze, you're gonna get extinguished," Palestine Action wrote on its Twitter account, where it posted video footage of the ongoing protest.

Palestine Action has been targeting Elbit's factories in the UK for the last nine months to demand their closure, claiming that the parts and weaponry they produce are being tested and used against the Palestinian people in Gaza and other territories occupied by Israel.

The group, which in June targeted the London headquarters of the real estate firm LaSalle for being Elbit's landlord, announced in a statement that its campaign to shut down the Israeli arms company will continue to escalate and expand in scope, reaching all those "complicit in, and profiting from" Elbit's arms and technology.