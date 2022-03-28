UrduPoint.com

Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone Factory In UK

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Pro-Palestine activists on Monday blocked all access to a drone factory run by a subsidiary of Israeli arms company Elbit System in Leicester, in England's East Midlands, claiming that those weapons are being tested and used against Palestinians in the occupied territories

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Pro-Palestine activists on Monday blocked all access to a drone factory run by a subsidiary of Israeli arms company Elbit System in Leicester, in England's East Midlands, claiming that those weapons are being tested and used against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

"We've shut down all access to Elbit's weapons factory in Leicester. Activists have stormed and blocked entry to UAV Tactical Systems," the Palestine Action group wrote on Twitter.

Images posted on the social media platform show five protesters locked to a van blocking the factory's main entrance.

Palestine Action also claimed that other activists have entered the premises "to halt and dismantle Israel's drone production.

"

Founded in August, 2020, the direct-action group has targeted the Leicester drone factory and other facilities owned by the Elbit Systems in the UK in the past.

In January, the Israeli company closed and sold its weapons factory in Oldham, Manchester after 18 months of protests, occupations and blockades by Palestine Action.

Campaigners claim that Israel's largest privately-owned arms company provides the Israeli military with around 85% of its drones, as well as small caliber ammunition, components for attack aircraft and electronic detection fence systems.

