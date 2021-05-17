Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Gather at UN Headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Dozens of people have gathered at the UN headquarters in New York City, calling on the United Nations to take some action and support Palestine amid the sharp escalation of the conflict with Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

"Speak out and help Palestine," the demonstrators are shouting, saying that Palestinians need aid, shelter, food and medicine amid the Israel-Gaza violence.

The demonstrators are holding Palestinian flags and calling for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

An emergency UN Security Council meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Most of the countries participating in the virtual meeting urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

The current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started earlier this month, when unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating for the past week amid heavy rocket exchanges that have resulted in the death of nearly 200 Palestinians, including 58 children. Israel has reported 10 people killed and 50 others seriously injured, while the Palestinian Red Crescent says that more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid tensions with Israel.