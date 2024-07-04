Open Menu

Pro-Palestinian Group Scales Australia's Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Protesters scaled Australia's national parliament on Thursday, unfurling banners reading "Palestine will be free", and accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of complicity in the Gaza war.

The small protest follows recent divisions within the Labor government, which suspended a Muslim senator who crossed the floor to vote in favour of Australia recognising a Palestinian state.

Senator Fatima Payman said she had been "exiled" after supporting the parliamentary motion -- put forward by the Greens party -- in defiance of government policy.

Like many of its Western allies, Australia does not recognise a Palestinian state.

Canberra has expressed its support for an eventual two-state solution.

Protest group Renegade Activists told Australian media they would "not forget" and "not forgive" Albanese, accusing him of complicity in the Gaza Strip's bloodiest-ever war.

Clad in black and wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, the small group of protesters climbed the facade at the entrance to Australia's parliament before rolling out several large black-and-white banners.

Opposition senator James Paterson said it was a "serious breach of the parliament's security".

