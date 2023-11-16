Open Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protest Turns Violent At US Democratic HQ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Pro-Palestinian protest turns violent at US Democratic HQ

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Scores of pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday night clashed with police outside the national headquarters of the Democratic Party in a melee that forced a lockdown of nearby offices of the US Congress.

"Our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting" near the party offices, the US Capitol Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Officers are making arrests."

Police escorted legislators who were at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) offices at the time out of the building to safety.

The protesters were calling for a ceasefire and an end to military activity by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Six police officers were treated for injuries "ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched," Capitol Police posted later in the evening after protesters were cleared out.

"Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building," California lawmaker Brad Sherman posted on X.

"Thankful to the police officers who stopped them and for helping me and my colleagues get out safely," wrote Sherman, a Democrat.

Another legislator, Sean Casten of Illinois, chided the protesters for "blocking all entries to a building with multiple members of Congress in it," which he said left police dangerously unaware of their intent.

Casten posted on X that he, too, was "rescued by armed officers."

Photos posted on social media showed protesters wearing black T-shirts stencilled with "Cease Fire Now" in white letters scuffling with police officers trying to pull them away from the building's entrance.

Security agents ordered lawmakers and their staff in buildings near the US Capitol, close to the DNC building, to stay inside.

"Significant demonstration activity, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the buildings," a security alert said.

The violent demonstration came a day after many thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in a pro-Israel rally.

Related Topics

Fire Police Israel Social Media Twitter Gaza Alert Sherman May Congress Post All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

11 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

11 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

11 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

11 hours ago
DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

11 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

11 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

11 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

11 hours ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

11 hours ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World