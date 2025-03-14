Open Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Fill NY's Trump Tower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Pro-Palestinian protesters fill NY's Trump Tower

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Hundreds of Jewish demonstrators overran New York's Trump Tower on Thursday in support of Palestinians as well as detained Palestinian student campaigner Mahmoud Khalil.

Wearing matching red T-shirts emblazoned with "Jews say stop arming Israel," the group protested for over an hour inside the Manhattan skyscraper, where President Donald Trump's family business is headquartered and he has a personal residence.

The building was also where Trump memorably rode down a golden escalator in 2015 to announce his first run for president.

Police said they arrested 98 people, marching under the banner of the group called Jewish Voice for Peace, for crimes including trespassing.

The group, which apparently caught security and police off guard, chanted "fight Nazis, not students," a reference to Trump's crackdown on foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

Police loaded detained protesters on buses, including a repurposed city bus, in front of the Gucci store at the foot of the tower as a helicopter and drone flew overhead.

Across town at Columbia University, where Khalil had been a student, administrators announced they had issued "multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions" of students who had occupied a campus building last year during demonstrations against Israel's war in Gaza.

The short statement did not provide further details, such as who had been sanctioned, but comes less than a week after the Trump administration cut $400 million in Federal funding for the university, accusing it of not sufficiently addressing anti-Semitism.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

1 hour ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

9 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

9 hours ago
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

10 hours ago
 Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

10 hours ago
 More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

10 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

10 hours ago
 Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

10 hours ago
 Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Ra ..

Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan

10 hours ago

More Stories From World