Pro-Palestinian Protesters Fill NY's Trump Tower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:40 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Hundreds of Jewish demonstrators overran New York's Trump Tower on Thursday in support of Palestinians as well as detained Palestinian student campaigner Mahmoud Khalil.
Wearing matching red T-shirts emblazoned with "Jews say stop arming Israel," the group protested for over an hour inside the Manhattan skyscraper, where President Donald Trump's family business is headquartered and he has a personal residence.
The building was also where Trump memorably rode down a golden escalator in 2015 to announce his first run for president.
Police said they arrested 98 people, marching under the banner of the group called Jewish Voice for Peace, for crimes including trespassing.
The group, which apparently caught security and police off guard, chanted "fight Nazis, not students," a reference to Trump's crackdown on foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests.
Police loaded detained protesters on buses, including a repurposed city bus, in front of the Gucci store at the foot of the tower as a helicopter and drone flew overhead.
Across town at Columbia University, where Khalil had been a student, administrators announced they had issued "multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions" of students who had occupied a campus building last year during demonstrations against Israel's war in Gaza.
The short statement did not provide further details, such as who had been sanctioned, but comes less than a week after the Trump administration cut $400 million in Federal funding for the university, accusing it of not sufficiently addressing anti-Semitism.
