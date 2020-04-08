UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Palestinian Rights Group Slams FBI For Trying To Criminalize Anti-Occupation Activism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:16 PM

Pro-Palestinian Rights Group Slams FBI for Trying to Criminalize Anti-Occupation Activism

The International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a civil pro-Palestinian group, said on Wednesday that the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) into its activities was an attempt to criminalize the non-violent organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a civil pro-Palestinian group, said on Wednesday that the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) into its activities was an attempt to criminalize the non-violent organization.

Earlier in April, the Intercept reported that the bureau had initiated international terrorism and domestic security investigations into the movement.

"We, at the International Solidarity Movement, denounce this shameless abuse of power and misuse of public funds in an attempt to criminalize Palestinian solidarity and anti-occupation activism, as well as the current ongoing campaign in some American states to criminalize the BDS [The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions] movement," ISM said.

According to ISM, Palestinian activists are often targeted and spied on by US, Israeli and British intelligence services.

The BDS is another Palestinian-led movement promoting different forms of boycotting against Israel. In the US, 26 states have adopted laws that punish companies that choose to boycott Israeli-made products and thus limited activities of the BDS.

Related Topics

Israel April FBI

Recent Stories

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

4 minutes ago

Italy's 1984 indoor European champion Sabia dies a ..

2 minutes ago

Business community call for lockdown caring for wo ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to facilitate labor community: M ..

2 minutes ago

15000 Afghan refugees returned from Torkhem, KP CM ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency to Cope With ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.