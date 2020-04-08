Pro-Palestinian Rights Group Slams FBI for Trying to Criminalize Anti-Occupation Activism

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The International Solidarity Movement (ISM), a civil pro-Palestinian group, said on Wednesday that the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) into its activities was an attempt to criminalize the non-violent organization.

Earlier in April, the Intercept reported that the bureau had initiated international terrorism and domestic security investigations into the movement.

"We, at the International Solidarity Movement, denounce this shameless abuse of power and misuse of public funds in an attempt to criminalize Palestinian solidarity and anti-occupation activism, as well as the current ongoing campaign in some American states to criminalize the BDS [The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions] movement," ISM said.

According to ISM, Palestinian activists are often targeted and spied on by US, Israeli and British intelligence services.

The BDS is another Palestinian-led movement promoting different forms of boycotting against Israel. In the US, 26 states have adopted laws that punish companies that choose to boycott Israeli-made products and thus limited activities of the BDS.