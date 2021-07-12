Pro-Presidential Party Gets Majority in Parliament Following Elections - CEC

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) is ahead in the snap parliamentary elections with 52.72% of the vote and gets the majority of seats in the parliament, the Central Election Commission said on Monday after 99.

9% of the votes were counted.

The elections were held on Sunday.

The Communists and Socialists bloc is second with 27.23%, while the eurosceptic Sor Party is third with 5.75%. The CEC also said that the final turnout during the elections reacted 48.41%.