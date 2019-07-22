Pro-Presidential Ukrainian Party Leads Parliamentary Vote With 48% - Election Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People is leading the parliamentary race with 48.08 percent of the vote, the first results posted by the Central Election Commission showed.

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland came second with 11.46 percent, trailed by Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity with 8.01 percent, Radical Party with 6.9 percent, and Opposition Platform - For Life with 5.79 percent, with 0.03 percent of votes counted.