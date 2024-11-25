Open Menu

Pro-Russia Candidate Leads Romanian Polls, PM Out Of The Race

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A pro-Russia far-right candidate took a surprise lead Monday in Romania's presidential election, knocking the EU-leaning premier out of the race that will be decided in a December run off.

The result is a political earthquake in the country of 19 million, a NATO member which has so far resisted nationalist appeals, setting itself apart from neighbours Hungary and Slovakia.

Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu was in pole position with 22.

94 percent of the ballot, followed by the little-known Elena Lasconi, the centre-right mayor of a small town.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was in third place with 19.15 percent of the ballot in Sunday's election after 99 percent of the vote was counted, eliminating him from the December 8 run off.

Exit polls in the race for the largely ceremonial post initially had showed the premier with a comfortable lead and put another far-right candidate, George Simion, in second.

