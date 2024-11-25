Pro-Russia Candidate Leads Romanian Polls, PM Out Of The Race
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A pro-Russia far-right candidate took a surprise lead Monday in Romania's presidential election, knocking the EU-leaning premier out of the race that will be decided in a December run off.
The result is a political earthquake in the country of 19 million, a NATO member which has so far resisted nationalist appeals, setting itself apart from neighbours Hungary and Slovakia.
Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu was in pole position with 22.
94 percent of the ballot, followed by the little-known Elena Lasconi, the centre-right mayor of a small town.
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was in third place with 19.15 percent of the ballot in Sunday's election after 99 percent of the vote was counted, eliminating him from the December 8 run off.
Exit polls in the race for the largely ceremonial post initially had showed the premier with a comfortable lead and put another far-right candidate, George Simion, in second.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one32 minutes ago
-
6 children, 2 women die in Greece migrant shipwreck42 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for urgent action against violence towards women, girls51 minutes ago
-
India laud 'memorable' Perth win under Bumrah1 hour ago
-
Le Pen threatens to topple French govt over budget1 hour ago
-
Anglo American exits steel coal mining with Australian sale1 hour ago
-
Israel says hit Hezbollah command centre in deadly weekend strike1 hour ago
-
DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one2 hours ago
-
From serious car crash to IPL record for 'remarkable' Pant3 hours ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin3 hours ago
-
Georgia's new parliament convenes after contested vote3 hours ago
-
Le Pen meets PM as French government wobbles3 hours ago