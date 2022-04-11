UrduPoint.com

Pro-Russia Separatists Claim Control Of Mariupol Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Pro-Russia separatists claim control of Mariupol port

A pro-Russia rebel leader said Monday that separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :A pro-Russia rebel leader said Monday that separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol.

"Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is already under our control," Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in the breakaway Donetsk region, said in televised remarks.

AFP could not independently verify these claims.

Russian troops have for over a month besieged Mariupol on the shores of the Sea of Azov.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have died there since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Eduard Basurin, a senior official in the rebel stronghold of Donetsk, said the remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol were concentrated in the city's large Azovstal metallurgical plant.

Earlier Monday, Pushilin told journalists that separatist forces would intensify fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has now made this area its Primary target.

"Now the operation will be intensified," Pushilin told reporters in the region's de-facto capital Donetsk.

"Because the more we delay, the more the civilian population simply suffers, being held hostage to the situation. We have identified areas where certain steps will need to be accelerated," Pushilin added.

Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have been locked in conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014, the year Moscow annexed Crimea.

Shortly before sending troops into Ukraine on February 24, Moscow recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Mariupol Donetsk Independence February

Recent Stories

PM Niazi asks authorities concerned to complete re ..

PM Niazi asks authorities concerned to complete reorganization work of JKLC

2 minutes ago
 Over 80% of Japanese Support Anti-Russian Sanction ..

Over 80% of Japanese Support Anti-Russian Sanctions, 47% Want Them Tightened - P ..

2 minutes ago
 Georgia Takes 'First Step' Toward EU Accession - E ..

Georgia Takes 'First Step' Toward EU Accession - EU Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for wo ..

PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for workers

4 minutes ago
 Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia r ..

Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia reliance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.