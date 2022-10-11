Pro-Russian Hacktivist Group Killnet Brings Down Websites of 14 US Airports - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) At least 14 US airport websites were inaccessible to users on Monday, due to DDoS attacks carried by pro-Russian cyberactivist group KillNet, CNN broadcaster reported.

The malfunctions did not affect aircraft traffic, but may have caused some inconvenience to people looking for travel information, the broadcaster said.

According to the media, the attack is attributed to the hacktivist group KillNet, which has already conducted DDoS attacks against various US-based targets, including US arms-making giant Lockheed Martin.

Earlier in the day, the hacktivist group posted a list of 24 American air harbor sites, calling on hackers to take them down.

"Weather not suitable for flying in the (United) States today," the group wrote on Telegram.

KillNet is a pro-Russian cyberactivist group, famous for its DDoS attacks against digital infrastructure of some NATO countries. In early August, the group targeted the website of Lockheed Martin, a US arms-making giant, and posted personal information of its employees.

According to Software security firm Kaspersky, the number of DDoS attacks against national resources and international organizations worldwide have increased five times in the first quarter this year compared to the second quarter of 2021.