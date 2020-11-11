UrduPoint.com
Pro-Russian Opposition Bloc Overtakes Ukraine's Ruling Party In Fresh Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pro-Russian Opposition Bloc Overtakes Ukraine's Ruling Party in Fresh Poll

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life has overtaken President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party as the most popular political force, according to a fresh poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology.

In the same pollster's survey in late September, Zelenskyy's party ranked first with 21.5 percent, followed by ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity with 17.8 percent. The Opposition Platform and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna came next with 16.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

This time, 22.1 percent of respondents who had made up their minds said that they would vote for the Opposition Platform, 19.3 percent for Poroshenko's pro-European party, 18.

7 percent for the presidential police force, and 9.3 percent for Batkivshchyna.

Ex-Security Service Chief Ihor Smeshko's Strength and Honor (6.6 percent) and former lawmaker Oleh Lyashko's Radical Party (5.4 percent) would also have chances to overcome the 5 percent threshold.

The poll was conducted by phone among 1,502 respondents aged over 18 across Ukraine, excluding the parts of the Donbas region not controlled by Kiev, from October 17-24. The error margin of the poll does not exceed 2.6 percent.

Two months after taking office in May 2019, Zelenskyy dissolved the parliament and called new elections, in which his party secured a landslide victory. The political force's rating has since tumbled.

