BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) People who had been rallying for democratic elections in Thailand over the past several days near a New York hotel where the country's prime minister , Prayut Chan-o-cha, stayed during the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly did not know where Thailand even was, media reported on Thursday.

On the first day of the session, a group of about 30 people dressed in Thai flag t-shirts standing across the street from the Plaza Athenee hotel attracted the attention of Thai correspondents, the Thaiger internet portal said. They stood silently holding Thai flags and banners demanding respect for human rights and fair democratic elections in Thailand.

The journalists discovered that all of the protests were citizens of Brazil, Mexico and Peru and that none spoke Thai. Most of them did not even speak English, but those who did were unable to say in what part of the world Thailand was located. They also did not know about the general election that took place in the country this spring, one of the correspondents told the portal.

The March election was the first one held in Thailand in seven years, and the first since the end of the military government's rule, which began as a result of a coup in 2014.