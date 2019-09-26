UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-Thai Democracy Protesters In New York Unaware Of Thailand's Location - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

Pro-Thai Democracy Protesters in New York Unaware of Thailand's Location - Reports

People who had been rallying for democratic elections in Thailand over the past several days near a New York hotel where the country's prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, stayed during the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly did not know where Thailand even was, media reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) People who had been rallying for democratic elections in Thailand over the past several days near a New York hotel where the country's prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, stayed during the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly did not know where Thailand even was, media reported on Thursday.

On the first day of the session, a group of about 30 people dressed in Thai flag t-shirts standing across the street from the Plaza Athenee hotel attracted the attention of Thai correspondents, the Thaiger internet portal said. They stood silently holding Thai flags and banners demanding respect for human rights and fair democratic elections in Thailand.

The journalists discovered that all of the protests were citizens of Brazil, Mexico and Peru and that none spoke Thai. Most of them did not even speak English, but those who did were unable to say in what part of the world Thailand was located. They also did not know about the general election that took place in the country this spring, one of the correspondents told the portal.

The March election was the first one held in Thailand in seven years, and the first since the end of the military government's rule, which began as a result of a coup in 2014.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Internet World Thailand United Nations Hotel New York Brazil Peru Mexico March Media All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

5 minutes ago

UAE Minister highlights country’s approach to en ..

5 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

8 minutes ago

Over 560,000 German tourists visited UAE in 2018: ..

20 minutes ago

Detail text of demands made to international commu ..

43 minutes ago

AJK President urges OIC and international communit ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.