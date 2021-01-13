UrduPoint.com
Pro-Trump Extremists Using Telegram To Plan Inauguration Day Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Far right extremist supporters of US President Donald Trump have been exchanging information over the Telegram App to plan violent attacks targeting government officials on Inauguration Day, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the FBI in a bulletin warned that Trump supporters were planning armed protests in all 50 state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration. The developments come in the wake of January 5

These right-wing extremists via Telegram chats have shared details on how to make, conceal and use homemade guns and bombs, the report said, citing experts who have seen the data.

The number of exchanges has risen since last week's Capitol Hill riots that Democrats have accused Trump of fueling, the report added.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in an unsuccessful bid to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election victory. The riots came immediately after Trump in a speech near the White House called on his followers to keep fighting to prevent the election from being "stolen."

Democrats in Congress are trying to remove Trump from office by urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which would allow him to take over citing the president's inability to discharge his duties. The Democrats also introduced articles of impeachment should Pence fail to act.

On Monday, Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration planned for January 20, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur throughout the US.

