UrduPoint.com

Pro-Trump Lawyer Advised Ex-White House Aide Hutchinson To Mislead Jan. 6 Panel - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Pro-Trump Lawyer Advised Ex-White House Aide Hutchinson to Mislead Jan. 6 Panel - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Former top ethics attorney in the Donald Trump administration, Stefan Passantino, advised his then-client, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to provide misleading testimony to the US House committee investigating the January 6 riot, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Passantino allegedly recommended that Hutchinson tell the committee that she did not recall what she did. The lawyer also did not share with the client that Trump's Save America committee was paying for his services, according to the report.

Hutchinson became one of the major witnesses in the committee probe. She dropped Passantino and hired a new legal counsel before her testimony in Congress, the report said.

Passantino told CNN that he never asked Hutchinson to mislead the committee.

"I believed Ms. Hutchinson was being truthful and cooperative with the Committee throughout the several interview sessions in which I represented her," he said.

Passantino added it is not uncommon for people to change lawyers "because their interests or strategies change." He noted that political committees sometimes cover client fees "at the client's request," the report said.

During her testimony, Hutchinson, a chief aide to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, revealed damning conversations between Meadows, former President Donald Trump and other senior officials which illustrate the level of their alleged involvement in and knowledge of the violence that took place during the January 6 riot.

Related Topics

Lawyers White House Trump Hutchinson January Congress Share Top

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

47 minutes ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

47 minutes ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

47 minutes ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

47 minutes ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

2 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.