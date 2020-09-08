Pro-Trump Rallies Held in Portland After Weekend of Violent BLM Protests - KOIN-TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Two rallies in support of US President Donald Trump are being held in Portland, Oregon, amid continuing protests against racial injustice, KOIN-TV reports.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests were also planned for Monday, KOIN-TV said.

Participants in the pro-Trump cruise rallies are paying tribute to Aaron "Jay" Danielson, 39, who was shot in downtown Portland on August 29 as Trump supporters clashed with the Black Lives Matter movement, organizers told KOIN-TV.

Earlier on Monday, Trump blamed the unrest in Portland, as well as other cities, on Democratic leadership.

"Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland - All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Portland police said protesters had thrown fire bombs, rocks and other items at law enforcement officers prompting them to declare the situation a riot and disperse the crowd.

"Many in the crowd were carrying large shields (photo) and dressed in protective gear including helmets, gas masks, body armor, and all black clothing. It was clear that the intent of the crowd was not peaceful protest," Portland police said, adding in a later update that "59 people [were] arrested during the riot that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning. Forty-three were processed by the Portland Police Bureau."

One community member was injured as fire bombs were being thrown and was later taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Violent protests, attacks on police, court buildings and Federal government facilities have been ongoing in Portland for more than three months, beginning with the May 25 killing of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.