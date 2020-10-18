Pro-Turkey Candidate Wins Presidential Election in Unrecognized Northern Cyprus - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Pro-Turkey candidate Ersin Tatar has won the presidential election in the unrecognized republic of Northern Cyprus in the second round of voting, media reported Sunday.

According to the TAK news agency, Tatar garnered 51.

74 percent of the vote while incumbent Mustafa Akinci took 48.26 percent with all votes counted.

Turkish nationalist Tatar enjoyed support from Ankara and has been accused of being a "henchman" for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Left-leaning Akinci has been in power since 2015 but has been unable to throw off Turkish hegemony and act on his vision for Cypriot unification.