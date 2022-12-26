Pro-Turkish fighters killed in northwest Syria clashes: monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Eight Turkey-backed Syrian fighters were killed in clashes with regime troops that raged Monday in the country's northwest, a rebel alliance said.

A statement from the Faylaq al-Sham group said six of its fighters were killed and three more wounded in an offensive launched by Syrian government forces backed by Kurdish fighters from Sunday night.

It later said two more fighters had been killed in the clashes in the Afrin region near the Turkish border, bringing the death toll to eight.