MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Syrian militants allied with Turkey abducted some 30 villagers in northeastern Hasakah province, state-run Syrian news channel Al-Ikhbariya said Sunday.

The attacked village of Tell Halaf lies on the border with Turkey, which seized the area in an offensive last year aimed at creating a buffer zone free from Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom Ankara considers terrorists.