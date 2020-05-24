UrduPoint.com
Pro-Turkish Militants Kidnap 30 Civilians In Syria's Northeast - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pro-Turkish Militants Kidnap 30 Civilians in Syria's Northeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Syrian militants allied with Turkey abducted some 30 villagers in northeastern Hasakah province, state-run Syrian news channel Al-Ikhbariya said Sunday.

The attacked village of Tell Halaf lies on the border with Turkey, which seized the area in an offensive last year aimed at creating a buffer zone free from Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom Ankara considers terrorists.

