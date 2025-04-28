Pro-Ukraine Johann Wadephul To Be German Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Johann Wadephul, an experienced pro-Ukraine politician from the conservative CDU, will be Germany's next foreign minister, the party said in a statement Monday.
Wadephul, 62, has long been a close confidant of incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz and a key adviser to him on foreign policy issues. He is known for pushing for more weapons to support Ukraine.
The CDU/CSU alliance has sealed a coalition deal with the centre-left SPD after winning an election in February, with the new government set to take office on May 6.
The conservatives and the SPD had already agreed which party would take which ministry, with the CDU/CSU to hold 10 positions between them and the SPD taking seven.
The post of economy and energy minister will go to Katherina Reiche, 51, a relatively unknown politician who has recently been working an an executive in the energy sector, the CDU said Monday.
The finance and defence portfolios will be held by the SPD, with current Defence Minister Boris Pistorius widely expected to retain his position.
The CSU, the CDU's sister party in Bavaria, will field the interior minister, tasked with driving a crackdown on irregular immigration.
Senior party members from the CDU/CSU are set to sign off on the coalition deal later Monday, while the SPD is putting the deal to a vote among its membership.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
China welcomes measures to cool down current situation in wake of Pahalgam incident18 minutes ago
-
Germany's next cabinet under leader-in-waiting Merz takes shape18 minutes ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions key to peace38 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award46 minutes ago
-
Advent of Holy Journey: All arrangements finalized for smooth Hajj Operations, Director Madinah48 minutes ago
-
China can build over 40 nuclear units at once, report says58 minutes ago
-
France arrests 25 in police raids after prison attacks58 minutes ago
-
China expresses deep condolences over port explosion in Iran1 hour ago
-
French mosque murder suspect arrested in Italy1 hour ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win2 hours ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' in talks2 hours ago
-
Pro-Ukraine Johann Wadephul to be German foreign minister2 hours ago