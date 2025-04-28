Pro-Ukraine Johann Wadephul to be German foreign minister

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Johann Wadephul, an experienced pro-Ukraine politician from the conservative CDU, will be Germany's next foreign minister, the party said in a statement Monday.

Wadephul, 62, has long been a close confidant of incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz and a key adviser to him on foreign policy issues. He is known for pushing for more weapons to support Ukraine.

The CDU/CSU alliance has sealed a coalition deal with the centre-left SPD after winning an election in February, with the new government set to take office on May 6.

The conservatives and the SPD had already agreed which party would take which ministry, with the CDU/CSU to hold 10 positions between them and the SPD taking seven.

The post of economy and energy minister will go to Katherina Reiche, 51, a relatively unknown politician who has recently been working an an executive in the energy sector, the CDU said Monday.

The finance and defence portfolios will be held by the SPD, with current Defence Minister Boris Pistorius widely expected to retain his position.

The CSU, the CDU's sister party in Bavaria, will field the interior minister, tasked with driving a crackdown on irregular immigration.

Senior party members from the CDU/CSU are set to sign off on the coalition deal later Monday, while the SPD is putting the deal to a vote among its membership.