Pro-Ukraine militias stage attack on Russian border regions

Kyiv, 12th Mar, 2024 - Pro-Ukrainian militias staged a brazen cross-border attack on Russia on Tuesday, fighters and Russia's defence ministry said, hours after Kyiv launched one of its largest drone attacks since the start of the war.

Groups of pro-Kyiv volunteer fighters, made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin, said that they had broken into the Kursk region, while Moscow said it had foiled multiple Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate the border.

"We crossed the border," the Freedom of Russia legion, a militia that claims to be made up of Russian citizens fighting on behalf of Ukraine, said it a post on Telegram.

"An armoured personnel carrier has been destroyed. We carry on working," it said, publishing a video from a drone that claimed to show the vehicle being blown up and fighters on the streets of the village of Tyotkino, on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow said it had fought off multiple attacks to penetrate into both the Belgorod and Kursk border regions.