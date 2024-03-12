Pro-Ukraine Militias Stage Attack On Russian Border Regions
March 12, 2024
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pro-Ukrainian militias on Tuesday staged a brazen cross-border attack on Russia, hours after Kyiv launched one of its largest drone attacks since the start of the war.
Groups of pro-Kyiv volunteer fighters, made up of Russians who oppose the Kremlin, said that they had broken into the Kursk and Belgorod regions, while Moscow said it had foiled multiple Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate the border.
"We crossed the border," the Freedom of Russia legion, a militia that claims to be made up of Russian citizens fighting on behalf of Ukraine, said it a post on Telegram.
It published a video from a drone that claimed to show the vehicle being blown up and fighters on the streets of the village of Tyotkino, on the border between Russia and Ukraine.
Moscow said it had fought off multiple attacks.
"At about 3 am (0000 GMT), Ukrainian terrorist groups, after intensive shelling of civilian sites, tried to invade Russian territory in three directions," Russia's defence ministry said.
"All the Ukrainian attacks were repelled. The enemy was hit by aircraft, rockets and artillery," it added.
Another attack at 8 am (0500 GMT) at Tyotkino was also foiled, it added.
Ukraine-based militias -- made up of Russian citizens who oppose Moscow's invasion and have taken up arms on the side of Kyiv -- have claimed to be behind previous armed incursions into Russian territory.
