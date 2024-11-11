Pro-US Incumbent Claims Victory In Palau Presidential Vote
Palau's incumbent President Surangel Whipps Jr claimed victory Monday in national elections, extending the pro-US leader's time in office as China seeks greater influence across the Pacific
"Your decision to grant me a second term as president is a responsibility I hold with the utmost respect," Whipps said in a statement.
The Melanesian microstate of some 20,000 people is one of the few remaining countries to diplomatically recognise Taiwan.
In the four years since coming to power, Whipps has overseen the swift expansion of US military interests across the Palauan archipelago.
Whipps defeated former President Tommy Remengesau Jr, who has warned that drawing too close to Washington could paint a target on Palau's back.
