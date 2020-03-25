UrduPoint.com
Pro-Western Opposition Making Attempts To Break Into Russian Military Facilities - Shoigu

Pro-Western opposition supporters, who undergo training abroad, are regularly trying to break into Russian military facilities as they pick up Western accusations against the country, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

"Western countries are regularly accusing Russia of being linked to some hard-hitting incidents, such as meddling in the US elections, different hacking attacks, concealment of combat losses and so on. In our country, a pro-Western opposition squadron, which is regularly undergoing training abroad, is picking up these accusations.

Hiding behind laws on the media, activists are trying to break into our military facilities, hunting for relatives and witnesses. They are penetrating into hospitals where our military stay, into cemeteries and funeral receptions. They are making photos of our closed facilities' entrances and exits and posting this online. One can only imagine the accountability they would face in the West," Shoigu told the upper house of the Russian parliament.

He also called for reviewing laws on the media, which pro-western opposition makes use of.

