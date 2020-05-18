Proactive Measures to Suppress COVID-19 in Singapore Lead to Low Mortality Rate - Minister

Proactive measures taken by the Singaporean authorities to limit community transmission of COVID-19 and track cases of the disease in migrant worker dormitories have resulted in the country having a mortality rate of 0.08 percent, one of the lowest in the world, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Proactive measures taken by the Singaporean authorities to limit community transmission of COVID-19 and track cases of the disease in migrant worker dormitories have resulted in the country having a mortality rate of 0.08 percent, one of the lowest in the world, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said Monday.

"Overall, our case fatality rate remains one of the lowest in the world, at 0.08 percent," the health minister said at the World Health Organization's World Health Assembly.

According to the latest figures released by the country's Health Ministry, only 22 deaths have been reported in Singapore since the start of the outbreak, out of a total of 28,343 cases.

The Singaporean authorities have instituted stringent control tracing and other social distancing regulations as part of the country's so-called circuit breaker measures, which have led to a rapid fall in community transmission, Gan said.

The minister added that public health authorities have also stepped up efforts to track cases in migrant worker dormitories.

"In Singapore, we introduced a set of measures called the circuit breaker measures since April 7 to suppress community transmission. These measures have shown promising results. The daily number of new community cases averaged about three in the past week, our lowest since mid-March. On the other hand, we are proactively managing the COVID-19 cases in our migrant worker dormitories and the situation has stabilized," the minister said.

On Monday, 305 new cases of the disease were reported in Singapore, a significant drop from the 682 new positive tests reported a day before. According to the Health Ministry, the bulk of new cases being registered in the country are foreign workers living in dormitories.