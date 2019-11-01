UrduPoint.com
Probe Finds Kosovo Police Had No Reason To Arrest UN Staff, Used Excessive Force - UINMIK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Probe Finds Kosovo Police Had No Reason to Arrest UN Staff, Used Excessive Force - UINMIK

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A United Nations investigation has determined that Kosovo's police force used excessive force when arresting two UN Mission (UINMIK) personnel earlier this year and has found no evidence to support claims that the pair engaged in any wrongdoing before being detained, UNMIK Head Zahir Tanin said in a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The investigation team found no evidence to support accusation of wrongdoing by the two UNMIK staff members," Tanin said. "The team found substantial evidence of the use of excessive force by Kosovo Police."

On May 25, the so-called Kosovo police detained and injured two UNMIK staff members, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, during a raid in Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and Metohija.

