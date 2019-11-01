Probe Finds Kosovo Police Had No Reason to Arrest UN Staff, Used Excessive Force - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A United Nations investigation has determined that Kosovo's police force used excessive force when arresting two UN Mission (UNMIK) personnel earlier this year and has found no evidence to support claims that the pair engaged in any wrongdoing before being detained, mission head Zahir Tanin said in a Security Council meeting.

"The investigation team found no evidence to support accusation of wrongdoing by the two UNMIK staff members," Tanin said on Thursday. "The team found substantial evidence of the use of excessive force by Kosovo Police."

In May, the Kosovar police launched a special operation under the pretext of combating organized crime in the country's Serb-populated north. At least 19 people were detained, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was beaten up, despite him having diplomatic immunity, and later hospitalized with multiple head injuries in Belgrade.

Moscow has demanded an investigation into the incident.

Tanin said that the probe also concluded that by using excessive force, interfering with the Mission property and continuing criminal proceedings against the UNMIK personnel, the Kosovo police violated international human rights law norms and an existing UN Security Council resolution 1244.

Therefore, Tanin added, Kosovo must immediately halt all ongoing criminal proceedings against the UN peacekeepers and respect the status and immunities of UN personnel.

Following the incident, the United Nations confirmed that it stood by the diplomatic immunity of its Russian staff member, Kosovo declared Krasnoshchekov persona non grata and suspended communications with the UNMIK.