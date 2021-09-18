Probe Finds That 10 People, 7 Children Killed in US Airstrike, No IS-K Members - McKenzie

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The August 29 US airstrike in Kabul killed 10 civilians including seven children, but not any members of the IS-K terror group (Islamic State Khorasan Province, banned in Russia), US Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Friday.

"I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike. Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to US forces," McKenzie said.