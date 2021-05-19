Probe Finds Trump Admin Official Took Money From Company That Botched COVID-19 Vaccines

A senior Trump administration official who had previously received hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from Emergent BioSolutions, awarded the company a huge coronavirus vaccine contract that it later bungled and had to scrap 15 million doses because of contamination, documents released by a congressional probe said on Wednesday

"Dr. Robert Kadlec - a former consultant to Emergent who later became a senior Trump administration official - received at least $360,000 in consulting fees from Emergent prior to joining HHS and awarding Emergent billions of dollars in contracts," the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said.

The documents were released in advance of a congressional hearing on the issue. The US government gave Emergent a $628 million contract to produce the vaccine in 2020 and has already paid it $271 million, the documents said.

Production at Emergent's facility in Baltimore, Maryland, was shut down in April after workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine requiring the destruction of 15 million doses. The documents include a series of confidential audits recording repeated violations of manufacturing standards at the plant, including failure to properly disinfect it.