Probe Found Prince Hamzah Contacted Foreign Parties Aiming to Destabilize Jordan - Safadi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that an investigation found Prince Hamzah bin Hussein's and two officials had held contacts with foreign intelligence agencies to destabilize the country.

On Saturday, state media reported that several high-ranking officials were arrested for security reasons in Jordan. In a video message, Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of King Abdullah II, said that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The armed forces deny that the prince was arrested, noting that he was told to cease "movements and activities that are used to target" the security and stability of Jordan.

"Security agencies, through joint, expansive and thorough investigations by the Jordanian Armed Forces and the General Intelligence Directorate and the Public Security Directorate, followed the movements and activities of Crown Prince Hamza Bin Hussein and the honorable Hassan Bin Zeid, and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah and others targeting the national security and stability," Safadi said at a press briefing in Amman.

The foreign minister went on to say that the royal had held contacts with unnamed foreign intelligence and was seeking to depose the current King Abdullah II.

"The investigations found foreign interference and contacts including contacts with foreign parties around the best timing to begin taking steps to undermine the security of our Jordan," Safadi added.