Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended As Lawsuit Filed Against Judge - Reports

Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:07 PM

The investigation into the explosion in the port of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which killed over 250 people in August 2020, was suspended due to a lawsuit filed against judge Tarek Bitar, Lebanese TV channel OTV reported on Monday

The lawsuit was reportedly filed by ex-Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk, whom the judge wanted to summon for questioning. According to An-Nahar newspaper, the investigation is suspended until the appellate court makes a ruling.

