Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The investigation into the explosion in the port of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which killed over 250 people in August 2020, was suspended due to a lawsuit filed against judge Tarek Bitar, Lebanese tv channel OTV reported on Monday.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed by ex-Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk, whom the judge wanted to summon for questioning. According to An-Nahar newspaper, the investigation is suspended until the appellate court makes a ruling.