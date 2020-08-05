UrduPoint.com
Probe Into Circumstances Of Beirut Port Blast Will Take 5 Days - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:49 PM

Probe Into Circumstances of Beirut Port Blast Will Take 5 Days - Interior Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut would take 5 days, according to Lebanese news portal LBCI News.

"Those responsible of the explosion will be held accountable," the minister said, as quoted by the portal.

More Stories From World

