Probe Into Circumstances of Beirut Port Blast Will Take 5 Days - Interior Ministry

Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut would take 5 days, according to Lebanese news portal LBCI News

"Those responsible of the explosion will be held accountable," the minister said, as quoted by the portal.