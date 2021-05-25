CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The investigation into the incident with the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic in the Suez Canal for six days, proved solely the captain's guilt, and the owner company has the right to demand container unloading, Suez Canal administration chief Osama Rabia said on Tuesday.

"Investigation into the incident with Ever Given confirmed that a mistake was made during vessel navigation, full responsibility lies with the captain of the ship and not with the canal's marine pilots, as their opinion is only advisory," Rabia said.

The official cited the Egyptian Maritime Navigation Law of 1990, under which vessel captains are responsible for any damage to the Suez Canal.

Rabia also denied claims that the canal administration was to blame for the incident: the ship ran aground in bad weather conditions but on the same day over 30 ships successfully passed the canal prior to the incident with Ever Given.

"The Suez Canal does not interfere in the fulfillment of the owner company's requests, including the possibility of unloading containers to another ship or changing the crew, except for the captain, since he is the legal guard of the ship. However, such requirements should be considered by a specialized court, the administration of the canal does not have such capabilities," Rabia concluded.