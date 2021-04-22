Probe Into Genoa Bridge Disaster Concluded - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Prosecutors in the Italian city of Genoa have completed the investigation into the deadly collapse of the Morandi bridge, Italian media reported on Thursday.

According to the askanews outlet, 69 suspects will be notified of its conclusion by finance police officers.

The list included, among others, Giovanni Castellucci, the former CEO of the Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) company, which was responsible for the management of the Morandi bridge in Genoa before it collapsed in 2018 killing 43 people. Besides, the current ASPI head and the CEO of its subsidiary Spea are also under indictment for administrative responsibility.

Preliminary hearings are held behind closed doors to prepare evidence for the hearings on the merits, the time of which is yet to be set. The hearings on the merits will be public and relatives of the victims will be able to appear as party in the civil process.