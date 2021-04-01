Probe Into Incident With Ever Given Ship to Last at Least Week - Suez Canal Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The investigation into the blocking of the Suez Canal by the Ever Given container ship that ran aground will take at least a week, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Adm. Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie said.

"It is impossible to name exact dates, it is definitely not a quick task and not an easy one. But the investigation will last at least one week," Adm. Rabie said.