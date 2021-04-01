Probe Into Incident With Ever Given Ship to Last at Least Week - Suez Canal Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The investigation into the blocking of the Suez Canal by the Ever Given container ship that ran aground will take at least a week, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Adm. Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie said.

"It is impossible to name exact dates, it is definitely not a quick task and not an easy one. But the investigation will last at least one week," Adm. Rabie said.

He said experts would clarify all the circumstances of the incident by analyzing information from the voyage data recorder, as well as various videos and documents.

An investigation into the incident began on Wednesday.

On March 23, the 1,300-feet-long Ever Given container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal blocking the navigation through the channel. It was reopened after the gigantic cargo vessel was finally towed in the direction of the Bitter Lakes on Monday.