THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The results of the Flight Safety Foundation NGO's probe into Kiev's failure to close the skies over Donbas on the day of the MH17 crash are extremely superficial and did not clarify the situation at all, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia provided assistance to the Dutch-hired Flight Safety Foundation in the investigation of Ukraine's non-closure of the airspace over the zone of armed conflict in July 2014. However, as you know, the results of this work turned out to be extremely superficial and did not clarify the situation at all," Shulgin said.

Russia's arguments directly confirming Kiev's negligence "were simply ignored," the ambassador added.