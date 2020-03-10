UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probe Into MH17 Crash In Eastern Ukraine May Be Completed By June - Dutch Prosecutor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:28 PM

Probe Into MH17 Crash in Eastern Ukraine May Be Completed by June - Dutch Prosecutor

The investigation into the 2014 downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine has almost been completed and the materials will be handed over to the court by June, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The investigation into the 2014 downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine has almost been completed and the materials will be handed over to the court by June, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday.

The trial of four suspects in the case � Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko � began in the Hague on Monday.

"The investigation is almost complete, the last additions to the materials will be presented to the court by the pre-trial hearings of the case in June," Berger said during the hearing on Tuesday.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The accident was investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Russia, which conducted its own investigation after being denied access to the JIT's probe, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile. Dutch prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said the Russian evidence had been taken into account during the investigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam June July All From Court

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

31 minutes ago

Challenges like global warming pose serious threat ..

3 minutes ago

Core UN Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Nuclear Non ..

3 minutes ago

UN Headquarters to Close for General Public Due to ..

3 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

57 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.