Probe Into MH17 Crash in Eastern Ukraine May Be Completed by June - Dutch Prosecutor

(@FahadShabbir)

The investigation into the 2014 downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine has almost been completed and the materials will be handed over to the court by June, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The investigation into the 2014 downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine has almost been completed and the materials will be handed over to the court by June, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Tuesday.

The trial of four suspects in the case � Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko � began in the Hague on Monday.

"The investigation is almost complete, the last additions to the materials will be presented to the court by the pre-trial hearings of the case in June," Berger said during the hearing on Tuesday.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The accident was investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Russia, which conducted its own investigation after being denied access to the JIT's probe, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile. Dutch prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse said the Russian evidence had been taken into account during the investigation.