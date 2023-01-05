UrduPoint.com

Probe Into Nord Stream Explosions By EU Member States Still Ongoing - Commission

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 07:34 PM

The separate probes into the Nord Stream explosions by Denmark, Germany and Sweden have confirmed that the incident was caused by deliberate sabotage, with the investigation still ongoing, European Commission Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal Security, Anitta Hipper, said on Thursday

"When it comes to Swedish authorities, we have been informed that the damages to the Nord Stream gas pipelines were caused by deliberate sabotage, but investigations are still ongoing in Sweden, Denmark and Germany, and these investigations fall under the responsibility of the member states," Hipper told the midday briefing.

The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.

