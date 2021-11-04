UrduPoint.com

Probe Into US Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians Found No Violations Of Law - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Pentagon investigation into an August airstrike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, including three children, concluded that the military action did not violate any law, the Defense Department said on Wednesday in a fact sheet about the classified investigation report.

"The independent investigation conducted by Lt. Gen.

Said, the Department of the Air Force Inspector General, carefully reviewed all the evidence and interviewed 29 individuals, including 22 directly involved in the strike, under oath ... The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War. Execution errors combined with confirmation bias and communication breakdowns led to regrettable civilian casualties," the fact sheet said.

