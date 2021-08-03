UrduPoint.com

Probe Launched After 7 Died In Chemical Plant Fire In Southern Russia - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Probe Launched After 7 Died in Chemical Plant Fire in Southern Russia - Source

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) - The Russian investigative committee has launched a criminal investigation into the violation of industrial safety of hazardous production facilities after 7 people died in a fire at the Kamenski chemical factory in southern Russian Rostov region, a source in a regional law enforcement agency told Sputnik.

"A criminal case was launched under Part 1 of Article 217 and then reclassified to Part 3 of Article 217 of the Criminal Code of Russia (violation of safety rules in explosive facilities, which has entailed through negligence the death of two or more persons)," the source stated.

On July 29, a fire occurred in a workshop at the Kamenski factory. Seven people were hospitalized with injuries and later died. August 4 was declared a day of mourning in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky city, where the plant is situated.

The Kamenski chemical plant is one of the largest in southern Russia, producing high-profile chemical products for the Russian army as well as civilian products.

