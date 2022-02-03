UrduPoint.com

Probe Necessary If Information On Civilian Casualties In US Operation Confirmed - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Probe Necessary if Information On Civilian Casualties in US Operation Confirmed - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) An investigation should be conducted if the information about civilian casualties during the US operation against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria is confirmed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said that three civilians were killed as a result of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the IS leader, detonating an explosive device during an US raid against him in Syria.

"If information about civilian casualties during this American action is confirmed, then this should probably be the subject of a thorough investigation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Moscow supports the efforts of all countries "including the United States-led international coalition," against terrorists in Syria.

According to Moscow, the fact that the IS leader was hiding in the Idlib de-escalation zone "clearly demonstrates that this area in northern Syria, which remains outside the control of the Syrian authorities, is used by international terrorist organizations as a safe haven."

"This confirms the need for the prompt elimination of the outpost of bandits and militants in Idlib, as envisioned by the relevant agreements with Turkey," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Pentagon Idlib All

Recent Stories

Police officer shot killed by his own guard

Police officer shot killed by his own guard

5 minutes ago
 Lampard admits tough task as he prepares for Evert ..

Lampard admits tough task as he prepares for Everton bow

5 minutes ago
 Fertilizer Plant in North Carolina Burns for Fourt ..

Fertilizer Plant in North Carolina Burns for Fourth Day - Fire Department

5 minutes ago
 UK Conservative Party Losing Recent Converts' Supp ..

UK Conservative Party Losing Recent Converts' Support Over Government Scandals - ..

5 minutes ago
 Moscow to shut down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russi ..

Moscow to shut down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

5 minutes ago
 National Ski Championship begins in Naltar

National Ski Championship begins in Naltar

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>