Probe Necessary if Information On Civilian Casualties in US Operation Confirmed - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) An investigation should be conducted if the information about civilian casualties during the US operation against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria is confirmed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said that three civilians were killed as a result of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the IS leader, detonating an explosive device during an US raid against him in Syria.

"If information about civilian casualties during this American action is confirmed, then this should probably be the subject of a thorough investigation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Moscow supports the efforts of all countries "including the United States-led international coalition," against terrorists in Syria.

According to Moscow, the fact that the IS leader was hiding in the Idlib de-escalation zone "clearly demonstrates that this area in northern Syria, which remains outside the control of the Syrian authorities, is used by international terrorist organizations as a safe haven."

"This confirms the need for the prompt elimination of the outpost of bandits and militants in Idlib, as envisioned by the relevant agreements with Turkey," the ministry added.