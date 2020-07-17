(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) An investigation into why Kiev did not close airspace for civilian aircraft over eastern Ukraine where flight MH17 crashed has begun, the Dutch Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The inquiry has started, and is carried out by a third party, the Flight Safety Foundation.

The inquiry will look at the closure of the airspace above eastern Ukraine and regions surrounding the conflict area (including the territory of the Russian Federation)," the ministry said.